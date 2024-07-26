SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the ramp that takes drivers onto the Florida Turnpike South from Exit 18: Don Shula Expressway has been shut down due to a motorcycle crash.

A Florida Highway Patrol car was seen blocking off two lanes Friday morning as commuters attempted to drive around the crash site.

Drivers were forced to take the Thru Lane Entrance to the Florida Turnpike.

The conditions of the people involved in this incident are unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.