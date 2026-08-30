MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash briefly shut down the main lane of State Road 826 in Miami Lakes, temporarily causing traffic delays in the area.

Traffic cameras showed rescue crews at the scene of Northwest 154th Street and SR 826, with traffic moving through an open section of the lane.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol live traffic website, the general purpose lanes have been reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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