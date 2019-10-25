Crane collapses on warehouse building in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane has collapsed on top of a warehouse building in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the collapse at 1660 W 33rd Place, at around 1 p.m., Friday.

#HFD crews were on scene of a mobile crane that collapsed on a building. The building that was affected was heavily damaged and there were no reported injuries. #hialeahfiredepartment #hialeah #hialeahfirerescue #firedepartment #firerescue pic.twitter.com/oymTWWtPtG — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) October 25, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the roof of the warehouse was damaged by the crane’s fall.

According to firefighters, no one was injured.

