NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane fell down between two buildings in Northeast Miami-Dade, causing a diesel spill and a power outage in the area.

Service workers from Florida Power and Light and Miami-Dade Police units responded to Northeast 111th Street and 14th Avenue, near Biscayne Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured the crane on its side between the two buildings.

Part of the crane fell on top of power lines, shutting down power for the entire area. As of 6 p.m., 171 customers are without electricity.

No injuries were reported.

The crane was in the neighborhood because crews were going to install concrete power poles. It is unclear how the crane fell on its side.

Crews may have to disassemble the crane in pieces to transport it away from the scene.

FPL and MDPD vehicles are currently blocking 111th Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.