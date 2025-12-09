MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami Springs have confirmed a coyote that had residents on edge Friday is now dead.

“After assessing the environment and ensuring a safe backdrop, the responding officer discharged his duty weapon and killed the coyote,” a statement released by Miami Springs Police said.

7News spoke to several residents this past Friday about their coyote sightings and what it could mean for their safety.

Yolanda Sauer said she saw the coyote in her yard just before she went to take her chihuahua outside at her home on Shadow Drive, Friday morning.

“He jumped the fence into this neighbor’s house then he jumped from there to the back,” said Yolanda.

Her son, Charles, lives next door and says the family’s dogs weren’t their only concern.

“We have African sulcata tortoises. He just went up to it and was, like, sniffing it and the tortoise didn’t seem phased by it,” said Charles.

Surveillance footage captured that moment as the coyote approached his tortoises, staring them down before turning around and leaving.

While residents were nervous about the potential danger the coyote presented, they were hoping it could be relocated safely.

“I don’t want to see it hurt but I don’t want to see kids hurt either,” said Yolanda.

On Monday, Miami Springs Police released a statement, confirming they were left with no other option after attempts by wildlife authorities to contain and relocate the coyote did not work.

“This outcome is never what we prefer, but the decision was made after thorough evaluation with the sole intent of protecting the residents of Miami Springs,” the statement reads.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.