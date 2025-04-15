CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat situation at the University of Miami has led to a building evacuation and closures of nearby roads.

Students and staff at the Coral Gables campus received a “Hazmat Incident” message from school officials that was happening at the Cox Science building.

Coral Gables Police, Fire Rescue units were on the scene.

Firefighters said a chemical was left open in a container, prompting the evacuation of the building. The incident has been contained to a laboratory.

The building has been evacuated and will be closed for the rest of the day.

No injuries were reported.

Memorial Drive has also been temporarily closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

