COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium to open on Easter

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium will be holding normal testing hours on Easter Sunday, officials said.

The Miami Gardens location is scheduled to start administering tests at 9 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. or until they run out of tests.

Starting Monday, the site will begin testing people of all ages showing symptoms, not just the elderly.

An appointment is still needed to get tested.

For a full list of testing locations and how to make an appointment, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

