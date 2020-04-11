COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium opens on Easter ahead of screening expansion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium opened on Easter Sunday as the location prepared for a screening expansion.

Medics at the Miami Gardens site administered tests beginning at 9 a.m.

Starting Monday, the site will begin testing people of all ages showing symptoms, not just the elderly and healthcare workers.

They will also allow testing for anyone who believes they were in close contact with someone else who has tested positive, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

An appointment is no longer needed to get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium location.

For a full list of testing locations and how to make an appointment, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

