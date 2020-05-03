COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium no longer testing people under 18

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium is making a change regarding the minimum age of people allowed to be tested.

Starting Monday, the drive-thru site will only test people 18 years and older. They had previously been testing people of all ages.

Officials said parents of those under 18 should check with their pediatrician for their best option.

For a list of current testing sites, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.