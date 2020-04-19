COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium expands number of tests

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A major South Florida COVID-19 testing site will be expanding the amount of examinations that they administer every day.

The site at Hard Rock Stadium will now be able to collect 750 samples on a daily basis, state officials said at a news conference held Sunday.

The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until 750 tests have been administered.

People looking to be tested at the Miami Gardens location do not need an appointment, but they must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have symptoms associated with COVID-19

Have an underlying medical condition, regardless of symptoms

Been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Be a first responder or healthcare worker with or without COVID-19 symptoms

Officials said all adults must bring a valid photo ID, and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation.

Since the wait times are expected to be long, officials advised those who go to the site to ensure their vehicles have a full tank of gas, and to bring water and snacks. Since the vehicle’s windows need to be rolled up at all times, they also reminded drivers to ensure the car’s air conditioning is working.

“We don’t want people coming out here and waiting, and not being able to get a test because they thought they could be retested here, or they have windows that don’t work, or a car that couldn’t withstand it,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “We had cars that were overheating in line, we had car whose batteries died, cars that ran out of gas, and what that does is, that creates a logjam in the line, too.”

The maximum number of people allowed to be tested is five per vehicle. No passengers on third rows will be tested.

No mopeds, scooters or motorcycles are allowed at the site.

A total of 319 people were tested on Sunday at the site.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.