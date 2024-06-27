MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As a family continues to search for a 29-year-old paddleboarder who’s been reported missing since Monday, Luciano Mercenari’s cousin is asking for extra assistance to find him.

“We really need help with drones and planes from Orlando to Palm Beach,” said Allegra Jacchia, in a TikTok video.

Mercenari left his family’s Key Biscayne home to go paddleboarding at about 5:15 Monday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

The family is now asking any pilots to fly over the area and keep their eyes open for any signs of him.

A Coast Guard spokesperson on Thursday told 7News that they are still classifying their operation as a search and rescue, which means they believe Mercenari is still alive.

The U.S. Coast Guard said someone found his board and a gear bag about eight to 11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday morning.

Due to the currents, the Coast Guard has expanded their search north and east and are focusing on using aerials.

“And these are the instructions for the pilots. They have to go 12 nautical miles east of the coast and from there, they need to do S-turns until fiver or six nautical miles east of the coast,” said Jacchia. “If you have resources, please DM me.”

Since Mercenari went missing, his family has been using social media to also get the attention of Garmin Fitness

“He was wearing this watch from the brand Garmi, potentially follow his location,” said Jacchia on social media. “We’re trying to understand if there’s anything, anything we can do, because this could literally save Lucio’s life.”

After hundreds of comments, Garmin responded on their post and wrote, “Garmin has been in touch with local police in Key Biscayne since early Tuesday morning. We will do whatever we can to support efforts to locate Luciano.”

Jacchia has been active on social and said an executive from the company is flying to Miami with special equipment to help locate that watch.

In the meantime, the family still praying for his return.

“We need all the help we can get,” said Jacchia. “Today, it’s going to be almost 72 hours since we lost him and, you know, every minute is critical.”

The Coast Guard met with Mercenari’s family to figure out a plan of action.

A prayer service will be taking place on Instagram at 1:30 p.m.

