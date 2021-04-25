Cousin: 3-year-old killed at his own birthday party in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated and distraught, family members are grappling with the tragic loss of a 3-year-old boy after, his cousin said, he was shot and killed at his own birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Adrian Annestor said his cousin, Elijah LaFrance, was full of life.

“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”

Annestor said the shooting took place in front of a short-term rental near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 158th Street, where the party was taking place, just after 8 p.m., Saturday.

“He’s too sweet. He doesn’t deserve it,” he said.

Annestor said he left just before a person or people came by and unloaded multiple rounds at the home.

Miami-Dade Police said LaFrance and a 21-year-old woman were struck by bullets.

Last night a three-year-old was shot & killed at a birthday party. There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy. https://t.co/nWxbSgzMMm — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 25, 2021

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“I wish it could be me. He could take my spot, and then he could live,” said Annestor.

Neighbors said they heard between 20 and 30 rounds fired.

“A bunch of shots just going off,” said an area resident.

One neighbor shows a 7News crew the bullet hole left in his car.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/24/21, Elijah LaFrance was killed in the area of N. Miami Avenue & NE 158 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VbAC4hqdOj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

Investigators said there was some sort of altercation that led to the shooting. Now they are asking for the public’s help in locating whoever is responsible.

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III vowed to do everything in his power to catch LaFrance’s killer.

“I can tell you, as a father and as a member of this community, I’m completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” he said. “My condolences to the family, and I can assure you that all the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department will be deployed to bring these subjects into custody.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

