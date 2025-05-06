MIAMI (WSVN) - A prominent South Florida real estate broker had his first status hearing delayed following the death of a 17-year-old girl during a boating accident almost three years ago.

George Pino’s hearing would’ve been the first one since the passing of Lucy’s Law, legislation aimed to strengthen boating restrictions.

Lucy’s Law was passed in honor of 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez, who tragically lost her life after a boat collided with a channel marker on Labor Day weekend in 2022. The crash resulted in the ejection of some of the passengers, including Pino and his wife.

A classmate of Lucy’s, 19-year-old Katerina Puig, was also left permanently disabled.

Officials said Pino had taken a group of teenagers and their families out to Biscayne Bay near the Upper Keys to celebrate his daughter’s 18th birthday when the crash occurred.

Three weeks following the crash, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission revealed photos of more than 60 cans and bottles of alcoholic beverages, including Bud Lights, Truly Hard Seltzers, and Coronas, alongside an empty Champagne bottle and a partly consumed liquor bottle.

Officers, however, reported that Pino was not impaired at the time of the crash, although he did not consent to an alcohol test. He told officers he attempted to avoid the wake of a larger boat, resulting in the crash.

Since the tragedy, Lucy’s parents, Melissa and Andy Fernandez, have been lobbying state lawmakers to tighten the rules on boating. Their wish came true with the passage of Lucy’s Law.

The law would increase the penalties for reckless boating, as well as requiring safety training and a license for all boaters. Additionally, it would require blood tests without probable cause in cases of specified boating accidents.

“We are not here today to dwell on what is broken. We are here because we believe we can fix it,” said Melissa. “This law holds people accountable when their choices put others at risk and protects everyone on the water by raising the standard of what it means to be a responsible boater.”

Pino has since pleaded not guilty after being charged with felony homicide.

It’s unclear when the new date of his status hearing will be.

Pino’s trial is set for July.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.