MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Courthouse played host to several couples who chose to be married on Valentine’s Day.

Flagler street was filled with couples exchanging their vows, and believe it or not, this was the first time Miami-Dade Courthouse does this.

“We have one of the oldest courthouses here in Miami-Dade county. We were looking back through the archives and figured out that we’ve never done this here in Miami-Dade. So in conjunction with our chief judge, we were lucky enough to have this moment here on Valentine’s Day and be able to offer them this service, and hopefully, like you said, it’s a historic event that they’re not gonna forget,” Luis Montaldo, interim for Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts.

Since Florida has a mandatory three-day waiting period to get married, the couples had to plan ahead and apply for their licenses last Friday.

The happy couples felt the love in South Florida on Valentine’s Day.

