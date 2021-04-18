Couples evacuate from duplex fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to a duplex that went up in flames.

Ten units responded to the scene along the 2400 block of Southwest 29th Avenue.

Two couples in two units managed to evacuate the duplex without injuries.

As officials work to investigate the cause, the Red Cross is now assisting those families.

Some pet birds in the backyard did not survive.

