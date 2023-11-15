SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief tries to swipe something from a South Florida home. But packing it up would prove to be quite the struggle.

The porch pirate had a hard time fitting the patio furniture in his car.

On Tuesday night, the family he stole from is speaking out.

Arazay Rodriguez returned to her Southwest Miami-dade home after dropping her children off at school last Thursday and noticed her porch was bare.

At first, she thought her husband was playing a joke until she checked the surveillance video.

“I realized it wasn’t a joke because a black car parked in front and a man gets off with his face covered,” Rodriguez said in Spanish.

He pulled up in a black SUV and picked up the loveseat.

For about a minute he proceeded to angle, cajole and shove the furniture into the back of the SUV, and even a pillow fell to the ground in the process. But he still wasn’t done — the thief then grabbed the Valentine’s Day gift from Rodriguez’s husband and crammed a plant in the back too.

A neighbor said the area of Southwest 111th Avenue and 162nd Terrace is normally quiet, but they’ll be more careful.

“My wife’s mother comes over often. Now, if she comes over at night, she waits in her car outside and calls so that someone will walk with her,” said Marion Perez, Rodriguez’s husband.

Rodriguez said she was just thankful that the burglar stopped by when she wasn’t home.

“What if I had returned home after dropping them off at school like I always do?” she continued. “I would have run into him.”

