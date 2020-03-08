Couple robbed at gunpoint behind Lincoln Road Apple Store

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is speaking out a day after, he said, he and his wife were robbed at gunpoint behind the Apple Store on Lincoln Road.

The husband who was targeted, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said the frightening moments unfolded on Saturday after a nighttime stroll.

“My wife and I were just hanging out at Lincoln Road, went to get something to eat at Shake Shack,” he said. “On our way back to the car, behind the Apple Store, we were held at gunpoint, and we were robbed.”

The victim said he and his wife were taking the pets they were dog-sitting out when they were ambushed. He believes the gunman had been following them.

The victim said the robber got away with a Chanel purse, a watch and something more personal.

“It’s horrible. He took my wedding band. Other things can be replaced, but [not] things of sentimental value,” he said. “Also, potentially getting hurt in front of your wife.”

Miami Beach Police are investigating the incident.

The victim, who has visited Lincoln Road for the last 20 years, said he and his wife will avoid wearing anything thieves might want to steal.

“It’s not worth carrying nice jewelry or anything of value, you know, because you could be in a place you think is safe, and you’re not,” he said, “so don’t give them the chance.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

