MIAMI (WSVN) - It will be a special Valentine’s Day for a special South Florida couple who were reunited after the husband survived a health scare.

Doctors agreed it’s a miracle Pedro Grillo is standing, walking and even talking after being in a coma over the summer.

“On May 28th, I suffered a headache, and I went to sit down, like, I lost conscience,” said Pedro.

“It was the morning. We were fasting, and like maybe his sugar dropped?” said his wife, Lyannete Grillo.

It wasn’t his blood sugar. Doctors said he suffered a ruptured arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal connection between arteries and veins, essentially causing a hemorrhage in his brain.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Pedro.

A roller coaster of emotions from his brain surgery to four months in a coma, to months of rehabilitation, including relearning how to talk, walk and eat.

Dr. Gemayaret Alvarez at Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami said she’s astonished by her patient’s recovery.

“He had multiple complications, and for him to be able to overcome all the challenges that he had through his stay and be here standing, walking and talking about it, that’s what makes this case special,” she said.

And throughout it all, Lyannete was by her husband’s side.

“Very grateful for her, because she’s been there the whole time. She’s my rock,” said Pedro.

“A completely different bond we never thought we would have to go through,” said Lyannette. “I know you hear ‘in sickness and in health,’ and yes, I guess it is true, but when you’re there, you’re like, ‘Wow, this is what it truly is.’ Every day being together is a blessing.”

