MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple pictured in the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located.

Katie Kapczynski, director of visitor experience at Vizcaya, said a visitor reached out to them and told them about the pictures in the roll of film found at the waterfront estate in Miami.

“We got an email, and we got a message through social media from somebody who said, ‘I came a year ago, and when I was there, I was using a film camera, and I happened to come across film on the ground, so I picked it up, I put it in my pocket and didn’t think anything of it,’” she said. “‘A year went by, I developed the film and found a little surprise: that it wasn’t my film.’”

The search for the couple came to an end on Friday, when a spokesperson for Vizcaya confirmed in an Instagram post that they have been found.

The post reads in part, “The groom in the photo found was told about the photos by a friend on Facebook and we were able to connect yesterday (Friday).”

The couple are currently in touch with the person who found the roll of film, according to the Instagram post.

Vizcaya was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.

