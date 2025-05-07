MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a fire broke out in a Miami Gardens home, officials said.

7News cameras captured the flames engulfing the home located along the 2000 block of Northwest 185th Terrace, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews blocked off the area and battled the blaze from all angles.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

According to Miami Gardens Police, resident Tamonjan Williams woke up to a loud explosion and discovered the fire blazing in the backyard. After failing to locate his aunt and uncle, he called 911.

Williams later spoke with 7News.

“I’ve been calling and calling and calling, you know, looking and calling for them, and I looked in the backyard; I didn’t see them,” he said. “I came out so, and I’m, like, looking around, looking around, still didn’t see anyone, so I said, ‘Let me try and call, let me call 911.'”

His aunt, Rhonda Spencer, and uncle, Timothy Fordham, would not survive the flames, but he knew he had to get out of the house.

“I grabbed the door again and the door opened. When I opened the door, the security door was off the house hanging,” said Williams.

Firefighters found the couple’s remains inside the home.

“When Miami-Dade Fire extinguished the fire, they discovered two individuals inside the home,” said Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado.

According to a family member, the woman was in her 60s, and the couple had been together for 20 years.

Spencer’s sister said she was shocked at what occurred.

“It’s my oldest sister. I don’t know, I just got here,” she said.

People were seen emotional and embracing one another.

Neighbors said they were shaken out of their beds by the sounds of loud explosions.

Neighbor Vanessa Wilcox told 7News she heard the loud explosion. She was seen using a hose to attempt to put out parts of the fire that came into her home.

“I just heard a booming sound. Like, it was a bomb that went off, real loud, and then it was a small sound,” she said, “and I’m, like, saying, ‘What’s that? What’s that? And my daughter-in-law is saying, ‘Is something happening in the back?’ So I ran and looked out the side of the glass door and saw the fire. Oh, my God.”

Wilcox’s Cane Corso puppy briefly escaped from her backyard in the chaos, but it was later found roaming the neighboring communities.

“It was like 3:30 or 4 in the morning, and I felt an explosion. I wasn’t sure what that was, and then, pretty soon after that, another explosion. My wife looked out the window, and there was a fire,” said Daniel Tarasiuk, another neighbor.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the house was nearly burned to the ground and its roof collapsed. Crews were also seen monitoring the smoldering home for hotspots.

The smell of propane was reportedly noticed in the back of the house.

Medical examiners removed the bodies of the victims on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire has since been placed under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

