MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a restaurant in Miami.

Surveillance video from the Tacos & Cantina La Potranca near Northeast 29th Street and Biscayne Boulevard shows a woman grabbing the jar and putting it inside her bag while her husband appears to pretend to not notice.

Moments later, the pair is seen leaving the restaurant with the jar.

The restaurant’s owner was incensed, describing it as harmful to a small business and its staff.

“They took the tips, and the workers in that shift didn’t realize until the next customer arrived,” Brisa Briones told 7News in Spanish.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.