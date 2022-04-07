MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted robbery failed after the victims fought back, and a witness caught it all on video.

It occurred Tuesday night in Miami Beach and police said it all started when a couple came after the young man and a woman.

The arrest report said, “… both individuals began to physically attack him.”

The incident occurred in a residential area, and the arrest form said the robbery victim got help when his sister-in-law came to his defense, jumping into the fray.

According to the report, the couple “went into his pocket and without permission stole his black iPhone 11.”

“You know he’s an 18-year-old child, right?” said the victim’s sister-in-law.

“Yeah? Well, you should let go of her,” said the suspect.

The hard hits that were delivered also came with hateful words from the suspect.

He yelled, “You [expletive], you [expletive], go back to Puerto Rico, you don’t belong here, you immigrant,” according to the report.

Some of the intolerant rage was also heard on video.

“Fucking dumb Puerto Rican [expletive],” said the suspect.

“We’re American, [expletive],” said the victim.

“You ain’t American,” said the suspect.

A witness shot the footage and provided it to 7News.

“I got the video right here, bro,” said the witness. “Miami Beach is crazy.”

Miami Beach officers also watched the video.

“It was pretty interesting to watch,” said the witness.

Ryan Kennedy and Jesse Jones were later arrested at their home only steps away from site of the fight.

Jones used a bag as if it were a whip, and then there’s the young victim, who fought back with his foot.



“That was like some WWE stuff right there/Bruce Lee you know?” said the witness referring to the 18-year-old’s kick to his attacker’s face.

On video, Kennedy shoved both the victim and his accused accomplice.

The two wound up inside Miami-Dade County jail.

“You were arrested for strong arm robbery and aggravated battery,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

According to police, neither the victims or suspects knew each other.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated battery and strong arm robbery and remain in jail at this time.

