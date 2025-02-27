MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida couple has been arrested for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, according to authorities.

Edwin Erasmo Vasquez Vasquez, 50, and Yulian Jaqueline Garcia Castro, 39, were arrested on Wednesday in Lehigh Acres by U.S. Marshals after they fled Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, in November, the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving a minor.

Police said that the investigation revealed that the victim, a 13-year-old girl, was “subjected to multiple incidents of sexual abuse by two suspects who are husband and wife.”

According to the arrest warrants, the abuse began in July 2023 when the victim met the couple at church and slept over at the couple’s home. The report states that the victim said the couple had a “big bed” and shared it with their two children, ages 7 and 9.

From July 2023 to December 2023, the couple sexually abused the girl at least six times, according to the warrant.

They are charged with multiple counts of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases of child sexual abuse is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.