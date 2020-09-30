County commissioners fear loss of businesses due to curfew still in effect

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is still in the process of reopening during the pandemic, and for some commissioners, the fear has gone from the actual COVID-19 virus to the loss of business because of the county curfew.

The commissioners are afraid that the restrictions that are still in place despite the county going into Phase 3 of reopening is actually harming businesses rather than helping them.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen, everything is not 100% back to normal in South Florida. Some restrictions are still in effect, including social distancing, mask requirements inside of establishments and the 11 p.m. curfew in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez fears the curfew is having a negative impact on businesses throughout the county.

“It doesn’t achieve anything,” said Martinez. “It doesn’t do anything other than to say, ‘Hey, we have a curfew.’ We’re killing the mom and pop hole-in-the-wall restaurants.”

Commissioner Esteban Bovo also requested more flexibility for small businesses during this time, hoping the county would work with business owners to help them get back on their feet.

“I want us to be more mindful of these small businesses,” said Bovo.

In Fort Lauderdale, the mayor clarified how Phase 3 will look like in the city and Broward County. He announced social distancing guidelines still apply in restaurants, bars and nightclubs have to operate at 50% indoor capacity but 100% outside, and masks are still required inside of businesses.

While many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, there are still efforts to give masks out to the community. The Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of Miami donated 25,000 masks, which were accepted by Miami-Dade County Commission chairwoman Audrey Edmonson.

“The masks will go to the most vulnerable here in our county, and we just look forward to a continued partnership with them,” said Edmonson.

Some health experts fear that Phase 3 could cause the pandemic to resurge in South Florida. On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported a 5.03% positivity rate.

