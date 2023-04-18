NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A middle school teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.

Mohammed Ahmed, 28, faces charges of offenses against students by authority figures, as well as tampering with a victim or witness, a second-degree felony, and child abuse without great bodily harm.

He was arrested Monday. He teaches social studies at Country Club Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the allegations of inappropriate conduct made against this individual. When administration was alerted of the claims, he was removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

Ahmed was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade and has since posted bond bu has yet to be released.

