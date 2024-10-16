MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” this weekend is in full effect and the excitement was through the roof at the Hard Rock Stadium as die-hard fans got their chance to stock up on merchandise ahead of her stop in South Florida.

If your hoping to score your official “Midnight Rain” merch, now is your chance and the good news is fans don’t need a ticket, at least for now.

Swifties, from near and far, gathered at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday and got some highly-priced official Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch

“I’m from Pompano Beach, Florida,” said a fan.

“Kaliua on the east side of O’ahu in Hawaii.

A pop-up merchandise store is open in the stadium between 10 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and the best part, the store is open to the public and anyone without a tickets to the concert can make a purchase on Wednesday or Thursday.

However, Friday onwards, only ticketholders will be allowed access.

And to anyone wondering what’s available:

“I got the blue crewneck.”

“I had to get the Miami poster.”

“This cute quarter zip [jacket].”

“I had to get the beige sweatshirt! It’s beautiful.”

“And the bracelet.”

A spokesperson said there’s enough to go around, but they suggest to come down early and it’s a guarantee you’ll be among your fellow Swifties.

“So excited to be here,” a pair of fans yelled.

Officials warn that if consumers buy any merchandise outside of the stadium, or surrounding areas, it will not be considered as “official”.

If you missed today, and you aren’t a ticketholder you can visit the merchandise store on Thursday, Oct. 17th between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Enter through Gate 2. Parking is free.

Ticket holders can visit the store at the following times below, but the day you visit must correspond with the appropriate show night listed on your ticket.

Friday, Oct. 18 from 4:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct.19 from 4:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 from 4:30p.m.-12:00 a.m.

