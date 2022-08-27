MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Juan Jimenez said he crossed paths with the reckless riders last Saturday while he was behind the wheel of his yellow Corvette.

“It happened so fast. I honestly didn’t think he was gonna come out of his lane and come right in front of me,” he said.

But that’s exactly what Jimenez said the stunt-riding trickster did, almost hitting the Corvette while popping a wheelie.

“It was Saturday evening, around 5:30, 6:00 [p.m.],” he said.

Jimenez’s dashcam captured the notorious pack of cyclists as he headed from Miami Beach to Miami.

The footage showed the bicyclist, who veered straight into his path before pulling back at the last second.

“I think it’s super dangerous,” he said.

The danger is delivered in different forms by this group, police and other victims said.

Another driver said he was targeted by the same group and spoke with 7News about his own ordeal on Thursday.

The man, who was not identified by 7News, said he was driving home from a Miami Marlins game with his 8-year-old son when the group surrounded his SUV at the intersection with East Rivo Alto Drive, Aug. 13.

The victim’s son watched in terror as the cyclists pummeled his father.

“They were kicking me, they were stomping me, they were trying to run over me with a bike, they were trying to hit me with a bike,” said the victim.

The group also banged on the family’s SUV and other cars nearby.

“[My son said], ‘Daddy, Daddy! Why are they doing this?’ Screaming, screaming,” said the victim.

The man wound up in the emergency room, turning a day spent earlier at the ball park with his boy into a real nightmare.

The riders pedaled away and remain at large.

Over the last year and a half, 7News has aired more than a half-dozen stories about the bikers targeting victims from Miami to Miami Beach.

Only a couple arrests have followed, leaving several uncaught cyclists to continue their trek of trouble.

Jimenez said he is thankful the latest on-camera glimpse of this crew didn’t result in someone getting hurt.

“Something could happen worse,” he said.

If you have any information on either of these incidents or the bicyclists involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

