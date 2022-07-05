DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A special ride to remember honored corrections officers who lost their lives to COVID.

The End of Watch Ride pulled into Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral, Tuesday.

The event consists of a caravan traveling nationwide saluting men and women of law enforcement who died from the virus.

Among those honored were nine Miami-Dade corrections officers.

A trailer featured their names and pictures as well as images of hundreds of others who’ve passed away.

