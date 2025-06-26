MIAMI (WSVN) - In the wake of the construction of Alligator Alcatraz, clergy members of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami are expected to show their support for parishioners who may be at risk.

President Trump made immigration a priority in his first few days back in office. On his second day, he eliminated policies designating sensitive locations for undocumented immigrants, such as churches, schools, or hospitals, making them fair ground for raids from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This decision resulted in pushback from many members of the Catholic Church, including from priests who believe they have an obligation to stand with parishioners in faith. Archbishop Thomas Wenski believes that, although every country has the right to control its borders, the Catholic Church has a responsibility to assist immigrants seeking asylum.

“At the same time, we have to recognize that the immigrants who are coming to this country, no matter what their status, are still not numbers. They’re not statistics—they’re human beings. We have to embrace them as brothers and sisters,” he said.

This comes as Florida joins the Trump administration’s efforts to secure the border, pursuing plans to build two detention centers to house illegal migrants in the state.

Alligator Alcatraz, a 5000-bed immigration detention center, is set to open as early as next week. Officials say the python-infested swampland will serve as a deterrent to migrants who try to escape.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the facility, as well as a second center at Camp Blanding, is needed.

Priests from Corpus Christi are expected to make an appearance later Thursday morning.

