Coronavirus testing site preparations underway in Broward, Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is set to test people for the coronavirus, but it’s not as easy as you may think.

You can’t just show up at drive-thru locations because there’s protocol in place in order to get tested.

There was a testing site set up in West Palm Beach, but too many people showed up and overwhelmed the place, and now they’re no longer able to take appointments.

Broward County, as well as Miami-Dade County, are figuring out how to run the coronavirus testing sites smoothly.

“We’re working very closely with Jackson Memorial Hospital, the Department of Health and OCCA to make sure that we get drive-thru testing in locations around the county,” Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon said.

Miami-Dade County is now trying to set up COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, while plans for Broward are still on the drawing board.

“We want to put resources where there’s the greatest need,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The Florida National Guard has been mobilized to help set up and run the pop-up testing centers.

“What we do is a swabbing, we collect the sample, and then, we take proper measures to secure that sample and take it to the testing lab,” Florida National Guard Col. Richard Roig said.

So far, Memorial Hospital Regional, Broward Health and Cleveland Clinic are planning drive-thru sites, but many details still need to be ironed out.

“Would this be an open-ended testing component? The answer is absolutely not,” Stanley Marks, Memorial Healthcare System’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, said.

The coronavirus drive-thru testing sites will focus on people over the age of 65 who meet certain diagnostic criteria. The location in West Palm Beach already shut down services to those who don’t already have an appointment because those who showed exhausted the overwhelmed staff of protective gear and swabs to conduct the test.

Broward hospital groups are making it clear that not everyone will be eligible to be tested, and the National Guard is now training to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“There’s no need for them to get out of the vehicle when they come through, so we’ll be a very controlled environment so that our soldiers can do their job,” Roig said.

Memorial Healthcare, Broward Health and Cleveland Clinic are all working through the criteria, protocol and how the testing will be run.

They’re looking to set up the testing sites away from hospital properties to make sure that anyone who has symptoms of the coronavirus won’t be anywhere near hospital grounds.

Memorial Healthcare said that people need to stop showing up to emergency rooms expecting to get tested for the coronavirus, as people who are in the ER for other reasons can get infected that way.

