Coronavirus cases in Florida top 1,000, cases rise in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach

The Florida Department of Health has announced that the total number of cases of the coronavirus throughout the state have topped 1,000 for the first time, along with an increase in cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Sunday evening, health officials said there are currently 1,007 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 937 from Florida residents and 70 from non-residents.

Officials said coronavirus cases continue to rise across South Florida.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Complete list of testing locations

