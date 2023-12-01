MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The person responsible for slashing an Israeli flag sign outside Bagel Time Cafe in Miami Beach has been arrested, according to 7News sources.

Twenty-four-year-old Nour Abaido from Coral Springs is now in custody and faces charges of criminal mischief with prejudice, among other offenses.

Sources: The Bagel Time vandal who slashed an Israeli flag sign last month has been arrested. Nour Abaido, 24, of Coral Springs is in custody and will be charged with Criminal Mischief w/prejudice and other offenses. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/bVvQxB5duP — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 1, 2023

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 and was captured by surveillance cameras outside the cafe at 41st and Alton Road.

The targeted sign read “Bagel Time Proudly Stands with Israel.”

The surveillance video showed Abaido allegedly arrive in front of the cafe in a yellow Mustang and head straight for the sign. He is then seen allegedly slashing the sign before fleeing the scene.

Bagel Time Cafe owner, Josh Nodel, spoke with 7News shortly after the incident.

“It’s pretty bad for us, our community; we have a Miami Beach community over here. Everybody here knows each other, so people don’t want to feel in fear,” said Nodel.

Exactly one month later, the cafe was targeted by another vandal.

Surveillance footage captured a woman, her face concealed, tearing down signs supporting Israel and the United States around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The security cameras documented the woman throwing the banners, slamming them into the street, and stomping on them.

The subject in the second incident has not been identified.

