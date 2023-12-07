MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County resident is in legal jeopardy after being charged with criminal mischief with prejudice for allegedly slashing an Israeli sign outside Bagel Time Cafe.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Nour Abaido from Coral Springs, faced questioning in Miami-Dade County.

Abaido, who had previously posted bond, received a stern warning during the proceedings.

“You already posted a bond, just stay away from the Bagel Time Cafe,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The charges stem from an incident on October 28th around 1:30 a.m. at the Bagel Time Cafe on Alton Road and West 41st Street in Miami Beach. Surveillance footage appeared to capture Abaido exiting a Mustang and vandalizing an Israel flag sign outside the cafe.

Miami Beach police were able to use the video to identify and apprehend Abaido. After being booked in Broward, he posted bail, only to return to jail in Miami-Dade this week.

During his court appearance, Abaido was told that he would be placed under house arrest.

“I was told I was going to get an ankle monitor, and then I’m going to be sent home,” he stated.

Abaido is now confined to his home under a total lockdown, with a work exception, while awaiting his upcoming court date.

