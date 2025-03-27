CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of high school seniors from South Florida are demanding answers from a tour company after what was supposed to be the spring break trip of a lifetime failed to get off the ground for more than two dozen of them.

The nightmare for 28 students at Coral Springs Charter School began when a fire broke out at London’s Heathrow Airport, March 20.

Consequently, the students said, what promised to be an epic spring break trip to Greece turned into an epic disaster.

“It was actually awful,” said student Madison Reed.

Madison said she and her classmates were forced to camp on the ground at Miami International Airport when her flight did not take off.

“We were on the floor for like 15, 16 hours,” she said, “Everyone knew that my back was killing me. I had a back brace, like, I had my meds, I had everything.”

The class trip, which took the students two years to plan, was booked through EF Educational Tours. Madison said the tour company failed to give them answers.

“It was just like a lot of, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know the flight times, I don’t know the airline,'” said Reed.

Madison never made it to Greece, but not all went well for half of the 57 students who did make it.

No one was injured, but a ship cut their sailing time around the Greek islands short.

Ed and Brenda Reed, Madison’s parents, also spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“They had a fire on the boat,” said Brenda.

“Yeah, I guess they had to evacuate,” said Ed.

The students’ parents, who spent nearly $6,000, said this has all been a mess, and now they want the tour company to take full responsibility.

“I am the parent that wants my kid to have the trip that he’s been waiting for,” said Allyson Dudich.

“I feel like EF Tours just dropped the ball on us,” said parent Dina Newland.

EF Educational Tours has since released a statement to 7News saying they will provide rebooking and voucher options, In a statement, a spokesperson wrote:

“Vouchers are transferable within a family, school, or community and may be used for a number of different EF travel and language learning programs.”

However, as per their policy, no full refund will be given.

The Reed family said this is unacceptable, especially since Madison recently had back surgery, and sleeping on the ground made it worse.

“I’ll lose all that money before I go with them ever again,” said Ed.

“I’d rather, like, go on trip with my parents,” said Madison.

Officials with Coral Springs Charter School told 7News they have nothing to do with EF Educational Tours.

