Coral Princess departs PortMiami after completing disembarkation

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cruise ship that spent several days docked at PortMiami has departed from South Florida.

The Coral Princess set sail on Thursday evening after all healthy passengers disembarked and are making their way home.

The Princess Cruises ship arrived in Miami last weekend with several sick people on board. Cruise lines officials said three people on board died from complications due to COVID-19, and more than a dozen others were taken to area hospitals.

Crew members will remain in quarantine inside the ship.

It remains unclear where the Coral Princess will be heading to next.

