CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a birthday celebration more than a century in the the making.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue on Friday wished Margarita Perez a happy 108th birthday.

They had a procession in front of her house as she and her family gathered outside.

Perez came to the U.S. from Cuba back in 1968.

Her loved ones said the reason she’s been blessed with a long life is due to her service and love for others.

“I asked her, ‘Grandma, did you take care of your mother?’ and she said, ‘I didn’t leave Cuba for five years because my mother was in her bed, and I took care of her for five years, changing her diapers and taking care of her until the day she died,'” said Miguel Perez, her grandson, “and then she said to me, ‘Not my mother but for my father also, and I did that for my husband also, and I did that for my brother when he had cancer.’ My grandmother’s been a giving person all her life.”

Perez not only has two children; she has six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.

