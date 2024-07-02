CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables woman was arrested on charges of child neglect after her unattended child was found in a hallway, according to police.

Coral Gables Police responded to the 4500 block of Ponce De Leon Blvd at around 4:15 p.m., Monday, where officers reportedly found a child crying and pacing in the hallway.

Police said that the child, wearing a soiled diaper, was not recognized by building employees.

Officers began searching for the child’s parents and discovered the apartment where the child and parents lived had an unlocked door, with dog feces inside, according to the arrest report.

Police said that at 5:17 p.m., 32-year-old Lluvia Carter arrived and identified the child as hers. She allegedly stated she left the child unattended to reserve an elevator in the leasing office.

According to the arrest report, during further questioning, Carter admitted to driving to a 7-Eleven and her father’s home.

Officers found additional safety hazards in the apartment, including vape pens within the child’s reach and a bed covered with clothes next to Carter’s bed, according to the report.

Carter was arrested for child neglect and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The Coral Gables Police Department and the Florida Department of Children and Families are investigating.

