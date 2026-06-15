CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Coral Gables will celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday with a festive extravaganza for all ages.

“A Gables Fourth Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza” is set to delight residents and visitors at the historic Biltmore Hotel on Saturday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m. with live music from the Greater Miami Symphonic Band. The grounds are set to open at 5 p.m.

A patriotic drone show honoring two and a half centuries of American history will follow the concert at 7 p.m. The festivities will culminate with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

The free event will also feature food truck and concessions.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive at the venue, located at 1200 Anastasia Ave., by bicycle. No Boundaries Sport at the William H. Kerdyk Biltmore Tennis Center will provide easy, secure and complimentary bike valet parking.

Freebee, Uber and Lyft drop-offs and pickups will be available from the intersection of Catalonia and Anastasia avenues, and limited free parking will be available at Municipal Garage 4, located at 345 Andalusia Ave., and the Museum Garage, located at 220 Aragon Ave. beginning at 5 p.m.

Shuttle service will also be available beginning at 5 p.m. from Coral Coral Gables City Hall, located at 405 Biltmore Way, and continue through 8:15 p.m. Return shuttles will operate throughout the evening with pickups and returns from Coral Gables City Hall.

Streets near the Biltmore will be restricted to residents, and organizers remind attendees that no pets, glass items, coolers, grills, tents, umbrellas or fireworks will be permitted on the grounds.

For more information about “A Gables Fourth Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza,” click here.

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