CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables resident heard purring coming from his car’s engine.

Julio Ayala was already taking care of a newborn kitten his found on his driveway Saturday when he heard sounds coming from under the hood, which was another kitten.

Fire crews came and saved the day.

“It was cool to see,” Ayala said. “As you can see were dog people, we don’t really deal with cats, but there’s no denying something that small, you’re gonna take care of it, you’re gonna love it. This one gave it a name. She named her Misha, and so now Misha’s gonna live a long and hopefully healthy life, and were happy about that.”

After their brief stay with this dog family, the kittens found their new home with neighbors.

