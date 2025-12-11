CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of special kids got to go on a holiday shopping spree alongside Coral Gables Police officers.

Officers worked together with Target and Crystal Academy to provide a unique shopping experience for neurodivergent students and foster positive relationships between law enforcement and youths as part of their “Heroes and Helpers” event.

Students got to lead officers around the store as they searched for the perfect toys ahead of the holiday season.

“We really appreciate the fact that Target has allowed us to do this and kind of work with the kids and, again, spread some of that holiday spirit you don’t see too often from us in blue,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak.

“It’s kind of hard to always shop for him on the holidays, but seeing him and being with the people he loves the most at this school just made me so happy, and he was able to pick what he wanted,” said one student’s mother, Jissele River.

The initiative highlights the department’s commitment to inclusion, community partnership, and meaningful engagement with all residents.

