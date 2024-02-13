CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables police officer was airlifted to the hospital following a collision between a motorcycle officer and a car.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a traffic crash involving a police officer in the area of Alhambra Circle and Cantoria Avenue, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

We are currently investigating a traffic accident involving one of our Motorcycle Officers.



Our officer’s condition at this time is unknown.



Please pray for our officer 🙏.



If possible, please avoid the area of the 4100 block of Alhambra Circle while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/fQ46YiDL4F — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 13, 2024

Residents and commuters are advised to avoid the area of the 4100 block of Alhambra Circle while the investigation is underway.

According to police, there was one occupant in the other car and they were not injured. The officer was airlifted to JMH.

