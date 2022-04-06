CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the rightful owners of valuable items that were part of a stealing spree. The suspect in question is still on the prowl and police believe that someone must know or have information on the case.

“The Coral Gables Police Department is looking for an individual by the name of Carlos Andres Gonzalez Rodriguez. We have a warrant out for his arrest and need the public’s help,” said Coral Gables Criminal Investigations Division Major Raul Pedroso.

Coral Gables Police have identified a man that they said has made a business of burglarizing homes in the Gables area and more.

Thirty-five-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Rodriguez has been identified as the suspect. Police said he has been on a crime spree since July of 2021 to January 2022.

“He’ll knock on the door, ring a door bell, if nobody answers he will go around back, make his way into the home. He targets jewelry, high-end handbags,” said Pedroso.

Multiple Ring camera and surveillance video helped piece the multiple burglaries together.

Police said he’s hit at least three homes in Coral Gables, two in Pinecrest and has done plenty of work elsewhere. In the fall of last year, police said he was in the 700 block of Santurce Avenue in Coral Gables.

“Just be aware that this could happen to anyone in any neighborhood,” said burglary victim Jean-Louis Sorondo.

He said the thief broke into his home on a Saturday last fall.

“What’s interesting to me is how police have been able to use information from cameras and piece together a pattern of evidence that led to this person,” said Sorondo.

Police said they’ve also been able to cross reference his clothes with public posts on social media, and they said they were able to execute a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home and found multiple piles of jewelry.

“If your home was broken into during the time of July of last year and to January of this year, we’re asking you to contact your assigned detective, so they can coordinate and collaborate with our investigators, so we can bring those victims in and have them take a look of the volume of property that we recovered and see if we can match them up with the jewelry,” said Pedroso. “We’re confident and very hopeful that at the end of the day somebody is going to make that phone call and help us find him and bring him to justice.”

If you were a victim to a burglary within the time frame in Coral Gables, Pinecrest or Miami, reach out to the Coral Gables Police Department to arrange a time to meet and look at the items recovered.

If you have any information on this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

