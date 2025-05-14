CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-legged South Florida officer is ready to retire.

Rockaway, a cherished member of Coral Gables Police’s Mounted Patrol Unit, called it a career on Tuesday.

The horse spent more than six years patrolling the city’s streets, and now he is set to gallop into the sunset.

Coral Gables Police Officer Ashley Sheran adopted Rockaway in 2015, before they became partners on the force.

“He’s just really enjoyed the attention of the public, and he’s just been a really great opener, with his silly antics and the different things he learned along the way that really helped us connect with the public,” said Sheran.

Rockaway also participated in everything from parades to police memorials.

Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak said Rockaway is being placed in a horse retirement program where his every need will be met.

