CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - With Black Friday in the rear-view mirror, consumers got to shop small this Thanksgiving weekend.

Small businesses around the country welcomed shoppers for Small Business Saturday, and South Florida was no exception.

The City of Coral Gables offered free parking to people wanting to visit the smaller shops, which offer many unique items.

“South Florida is a vibrant, dynamic community of small businesses. Get out and support them,” said Althea Harris with U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small businesses infuse money into the local economy. They make up 99% of all businesses in the U.S.

