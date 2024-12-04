CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mom after being trapped in a drain.

The Coral Gables Fire Department shared the heartwarming rescue to their Instagram Wednesday morning.

One firefighter was seen going down into a storm drain and gently removing the ducklings one by one.

Their mother was nearby waiting patiently.

Once on safe grounds they each waddle over to mom.

Soon, they were all together again.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.