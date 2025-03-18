CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables Fire Rescue responded to reports of a man trapped inside an elevator Monday.

It happened around 5:30p.m. at a building near Alcazar Avenue and Salzedo Street.

According to officials, the elevator car was stuck in the blind shaft and an already complex rescue operation became increasingly heightened when the man reportedly began to experience a medical emergency.

A rescue technician was lowered into the shaft and successfully retrieved the man.

The man appeared to be physically OK but was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.