CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Gables Fire Department is highlighting autism awareness through a special initiative.

Students from different schools were invited to participate in the event, decorating fire trucks with their handprints.

The event was put together to celebrate Autism Awareness Month.

“We have Crystal Lakes and Miami Learning, and we’re doing an event here for the kids where they get to dip their hands in paint, and paint the trucks with their handprints as you can see behind me. It’s a great event, and it’s something that we want to start as a tradition every single year,” said Coral Gables Fire Department Lt. Ishmael Roig.

The children also got to take a tour of the station and see how firefighters prepare for duty every day.

