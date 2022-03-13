CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ukrainian-born family is showing some South Florida support for their native country this weekend.

Aleksey Shtivelman of the Shutts & Bowen law firm, along with his family, are hosting a garage sale at their Coral Gables home to help Ukrainians in need.

The garage sale includes an exhibit of paintings from Yakov Novak, Shtivelman’s 97-year-old grandfather. Novak is a World War II veteran and a Holocaust survivor.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Shtivelman said he hopes their efforts help bring the South Florida community together.

“We figured we can connect with our community and also to help contribute this way by raising some funds for what’s going on in Ukraine and those in need,” he said.

The sale will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the family’s home, located on Manati Avenue.

