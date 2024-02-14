CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A behavioral technician at a day care facility in Coral Gables for children with autism was arrested after, police said, he hurt a child last year.

According to Coral Gables Police, Nicolas Rene Gomez worked at Prism Early Advancement Center, located along the 200 block of Catalonia Avenue.

Detectives said a witness who was at the facility told them that she saw Gomez twisting the wrists of a 3-year-old nonverbal child back on Aug. 8.

When she tried to intervene, the witness said, Gomez stated to her, “He has no learn that no one is going to help him.”

Police began their investigation into the incident, and they said they had enough evidence to charge Gomez with child abuse with no great bodily harm.”

Gomez was taken into custody on Tuesday and has since bonded out.

Police said they are attempting to determine whether there were other witnesses or other incidents that Gomez may have been involved in. They urge anyone with information to call Coral Gables Police at 305-442-1600.

