CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning.

7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.

“We got a happy ending,” said Conesa.

The couple was treated to a luxury shopping experience — from the shirt to the bow tie to the tailored tux — thanks to the retailer, who wanted to help after seeing their story on 7News.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the thieves, who happen to be sisters, went to the couple’s Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood and were caught on camera stealing their packages.

Inside one of the packages, Conesa said, was Garcia’s wedding suit.

Conesa first spoke to 7News on Tuesday about the front porch theft.

Police said one of the sisters acted as a lookout, while the other, seen wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, stole the suit just two weeks before the couple’s wedding.

“We’re getting married on Halloween. We are going to elope in Vegas,” said Conesa, “so, you know, it’s like a budget wedding, so we ordered from Amazon.”

A day after Conesa’s home was targeted, police were able to make an arrest and return the suit.

“Actually, I was surprised that it happened so quick,” said Conesa. “Now I can go ahead and plan. We were going to get married regardless.”

Both siblings have since appeared in court.

Detectives got the packages back, but The House of Suits wanted to take things a step further, so they delivered a nicely tailored wedding gift.

The business owners invited Garcia to pick out any suit he wants to wear for the wedding, free of charge.

“I would have wanted somebody to do the same for me,” said Ivan Valdes with The House of Suits.

“It feels really nice to do something for them. We’re supporting our community, we’re here for our neighbors, we’re here to help people out,” said Abisai Hernandez with The House of Suits.

A perfect fit, just in time for their big day.

“It’s really awesome. I like it,” said Garcia. “I like the way it feels, the way it looks. It’s more than I was expecting.”

One of the two accused thieves remains locked up as of late Friday night.

